Rediff.com  » News » Jagan's MLA, voter slap each other at AP polling booth

Jagan's MLA, voter slap each other at AP polling booth

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
May 13, 2024 15:38 IST
A ruling YSRCP MLA on Monday slapped a man waiting to cast his vote at a polling booth in Andhra Pradesh's Tenali only to receive it back himself.

The MLA had hit the man who questioned him for jumping the queue.

The incident occurred at Tenali in Guntur district when the local YSRCP MLA A Siva Kumar attempted to jump the queue and was questioned by one of the voters. In a fit of rage, the legislator slapped the man, who did not hold himself back and returned the favour.

 

Not pleased at the MLA being slapped, his supporters vented out their anger on the man.

"He (the YSRCP MLA) was going to vote and he jumped the queue so somebody (voter) objected," a police official told PTI about the incident which resulted in the skirmish.

According to police, there was an argument between the MLA and the voter before Kumar hit him.

After the voter retaliated, the MLA's supporters launched an indiscriminate attack on the voter, raining punches until police and other voters stepped in to stop the assault.

The Telugu Desam Party lodged a complaint with the Election Commission over the incident.

Meanwhile, police are in the process of filing FIRs over the incident.

Voting in elections to the 175 assembly constituencies and 25 Lok Sabha seats is taking place simultaneously in the state on Monday.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
