Rediff.com  » News » Voter turnout within 48 hrs: SC to hear plea on May 17

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
May 13, 2024 15:21 IST
The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear on May 17 a plea of an NGO seeking a direction to the Election Commission to upload polling station-wise voter turnout data on its website within 48 hours of conclusion of polling for each phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

IMAGE: Tribal women voters wait to cast their vote for the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha election, at Torpa, in Khunti, Jharkhand on Monday, May 13, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta said the matter will be listed on Friday after advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for NGO Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), sought urgent listing of the petition.

Last week the NGO filed an interim application in its 2019 PIL seeking directions to the poll panel that 'scanned legible copies of Form 17C Part-I (Account of Votes Recorded)' of all polling stations be uploaded immediately after the polls.

 

'Direct the Election Commission to provide tabulated polling station-wise data in absolute figures of the number of votes polled as recorded in Form 17C Part- I after each phase of polling in the ongoing 2024 Lok Sabha elections and also a tabulation of constituency-wise figures of voter turnout in absolute numbers in the ongoing 2024 Lok Sabha elections,' the NGO said.

It said the plea was filed to ensure that the democratic process is not subverted by electoral irregularities.

'The voter turnout data for the first two phases of the ongoing 2024 Lok Sabha elections published by ECI on April 30 has been published after 11 days of the first phase of polling held on April 19 and four days after second phase of polling held on April 26.

'The data as published by the ECI in its press release dated April 30, 2024 shows a sharp increase (by about 5-6%) as compared to the initial percentages announced by ECI as of 7 pm on the day of polling,' the plea said.

The petition said the 'inordinate' delay in the release of final voter turnout data, coupled with the unusually high revision of over five per cent in the poll panel's press note of April 30, 2024 has raised concerns and public suspicion regarding the correctness of the said data.

The non-release of absolute number of votes polled, coupled with the 'unreasonable delay' in release of votes polled data, has led to apprehensions in the mind of the electorate about the sharp increase between initial data and data released on April 30, it said.

'These apprehensions must be addressed and put to rest. That in order to uphold the voter's confidence it is necessary that the ECI be directed to disclose on its website scanned legible copies of Form 17C Part- I (Account of Votes Recorded) of all polling stations which contains the authenticated figures for votes polled, within 48 hours of the close of polling,' it said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Why Are Voters Not Turning Up To Vote?
Here's what EC says about delay in voter turnout figs
INDIA leaders meet EC over turnout, MCC violations
Lift crashes against roof in Noida society, 3 injured
Phase 4: Violence in Andhra, boycott in UP villages
Jagan's MLA, voter slap each other at AP polling booth
Madhavi Latha booked for checking ids of Muslim voters
Voter turnout in Phase 3 stood at 65.68%, says EC

92 Seats In 1st Phase Saw Voter Drop

