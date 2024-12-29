HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
South Africa are WTC finalists!

South Africa are WTC finalists!

3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Last updated on: December 29, 2024 17:45 IST

Proteas edge Pakistan to win thriller at Centurion

Kagiso Rabada starred with the bat with 31 as South Africa pulled off an unlikely win over Pakistan in the first Test at the Super Sport Park in Centurion on Sunday 

IMAGE: Kagiso Rabada starred with the bat with 31 as South Africa pulled off an unlikely win over Pakistan in the first Test at the SuperSport Park in Centurion on Sunday. Photograph: ICC/X

Fast bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen turned batting heroes on Sunday as South Africa edged Pakistan by two wickets to win a thrilling first Test at Centurion and book themselves a place in next year's World Test Championship final.

Rabada scored 31 and Jansen 16 in an unbeaten partnership of 51 off 50 balls to see South Africa over the line and deny Pakistan a dramatic comeback victory after Mohammed Abbas took six wickets as he shredded through the home batting order.

The Test had a finish more like that of a Twenty20 match as the tailenders delivered success after South Africa had slumped dramatically before lunch and seen Pakistan on the verge of success.

 

Rabada, who is ranked second best Test bowler, emerged, however, as an unlikely batting hero while Jansen delivered the winning runs with a classy drive to the boundary.

Pacer Mohammad Abbas's six wickets went in vain 

IMAGE: Pacer Mohammad Abbas's six wickets went in vain. Photograph: Screengrab/X

Abbas had brought Pakistan close as he took four wickets in a marathon spell of 13 successive overs before lunch as South Africa made heavy work of chasing a modest target of 148.

Abbas, whose overall figures were 6-54 off 19.3 overs, engineered a dramatic collapse after South Africa looked headed for a comfortable victory with 50 runs needed and six wickets in hand.

His haul included the fortunate dismissal of captain Temba Bavuma for 40, who walked after thinking he had edged the ball behind to the wicket keeper but will be ruing not reviewing the decision as the television replays showed it had not touched his bat but rather his pocket on the way through.

Abbas also bowled Aiden Markram and had David Bedingham and Corbin Bosch caught behind -- Bosch going first ball to see South Africa slump from 96-4 to 99-8.

South Africa, who host Pakistan in the second test at Newlands next Friday, have now won six successive Tests, starting with success in the West Indies in August and following it with two-Test series wins in Bangladesh and then home to Sri Lanka last month.

They moved top of the WTC standings after beating Sri Lanka in Gqeberha but needed one more Test win in a series against Pakistan to make sure of a place in the final from June 11-15 at Lord’s. 

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

