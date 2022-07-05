News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'We are trying to rewrite how Test cricket is being played'

'We are trying to rewrite how Test cricket is being played'

July 05, 2022 18:29 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Joe Root scoops the ball for a six off the bowling of Shardul Thakur 

IMAGE: Joe Root scoops the ball for a six off the bowling of Shardul Thakur. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow helped England pull off their highest successful chase, coasting to a series-levelling seven-wicket victory in the rearranged fifth Test against India at Edgbaston on Tuesday.

 

Chasing 378 for victory, England went into the final day needing 119 runs with seven wickets in hand.

Root went on to smash a masterly 142 not out, his 28th Test century, forging a mammoth 269-run partnership for the unbroken fourth wicket with Bairstow.

Root's elegant hundred was studded with 19 boundaries and a six.

Bairstow's unbeaten 114, which included 15 fours and a six, was his second hundred of the match as England triumphed with two sessions to spare.

England's previous highest successful run chase came in 2019 when they reached a 359-run target in an Ashes test against Australia on the back of Stokes's brilliant unbeaten century.

"When you have clarity like we do at the moment in the dressing room, it makes totals like that and just the game itself a lot easier," Stokes said at the presentation ceremony.

"(The target of) 378 five weeks ago would have been scary, but it's all good.

"We are trying to rewrite how Test cricket is being played, in England in particular... We are bringing a new set of fans to Test cricket. We want to leave a mark."

England captain Ben Stokes and India captain Jasprit Bumrah pose with the trophy after the series ends in a 2-2 draw.  

IMAGE: England captain Ben Stokes and India captain Jasprit Bumrah pose with the trophy after the series ends in a 2-2 draw. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

It was a tremendous turnaround by England who had been on the back foot after conceding a significant first-innings lead of 132.

Root and Bairstow showed the kind of sustained aggression which is quickly becoming the hallmark of this England test team since Brendon McCullum took over as the head coach and Ben Stokes assumed captaincy.

Root grew so much in confidence that he treated Shardul Thakur like a spinner, stepping out against the seamer and then playing an audacious reverse-scoop against him that sailed over for a six.

Bairstow, who bagged the player-of-the-match award, brought up his fourth hundred in five innings with a tight single before hitting Mohammed Siraj for three successive boundaries.

"This is the beauty of Test cricket," India's makeshift captain Jasprit Bumrah said.

"Even if you have three good days, you have to keep coming and keep up the good performance."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
India were defensive and timid on Day 4: Shastri
India were defensive and timid on Day 4: Shastri
India failed to negotiate short ball, says Rathour
India failed to negotiate short ball, says Rathour
Bumrah shatters Kapil Dev's 40-year-old record
Bumrah shatters Kapil Dev's 40-year-old record
Urban FMCG sales see sharper fall than rural in June
Urban FMCG sales see sharper fall than rural in June
5th Test: What went right for England, wrong for India
5th Test: What went right for England, wrong for India
Filmmaker booked for poster of documentary 'Kaali'
Filmmaker booked for poster of documentary 'Kaali'
England out-bat India to pull off record chase
England out-bat India to pull off record chase

INDIA TOUR OF ENGLAND, 2022

INDIA TOUR OF ENGLAND, 2022

More like this

England out-bat India to pull off record chase

England out-bat India to pull off record chase

5th Test: What went right for England, wrong for India

5th Test: What went right for England, wrong for India

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances