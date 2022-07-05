News
PIX: Root, Bairstow tons steer England to series-levelling win

PIX: Root, Bairstow tons steer England to series-levelling win

Source: PTI
July 05, 2022 17:36 IST
Images from Day 5 of the rescheduled fifth and final Test at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Jonny Bairstow celebrates after completing his second century of the match on Day 5 of the fifth and final Test in Birmingham on Tuesday. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow slammed majestic centuries as England pulled off their highest-ever successful run chase in the longest format for a convincing seven-wicket win over India in the rescheduled fifth Test in Birmingham on Tuesday.

 

England overhauled the 378-run target in the morning session of the fifth and final day with Root and Bairstow remaining unbeaten on 142 and 114 respectively.

England's win meant that the five-match Test series, which spilled over to this year due to COVID-19 cases in the Indian camp last year, ended in a 2-2 draw.

IMAGE: Joe Root continued his golden run with the bat with his fifth century of the year. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

This was the fourth time England chased down a target of over 250 in the fourth innings, the earlier three being against New Zealand -- 277, 299, 296 -- in their 3-0 home Test series win last month.    

Resuming the day at 259/3, Root and Bairstow carted the hapless Indian bowlers all around the park at Edgbaston as England hit the required 119 runs in 19.4 overs.

IMAGE: A delighted Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow celebrate winning the fifth Test against India. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Root's 173-ball innings was decorated with 19 fours and one six, while Bairstow struck 15 boundaries and hit once over the ropes in his 145-ball knock.

It was Bairstow's second ton of the match as he had made 106 off 140 balls in the England first innings.

IMAGE: Joe Root hits the reverse paddle scoop off Shardul Thakur for a six. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

The Indian bowlers toiled the whole of the morning session without success, Captain Jasprit Bumrah (2/74) was the only Indian bowler to take wicket in the England second innings. He ended the match with five wickets. Mohammed Siraj had taken four wickets in the England first innings.  

