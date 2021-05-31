WTC Finals: 'New Zealand are not underdogs'

Source:

Edited By:

May 31, 2021 18:47 IST

Don't think India would underestimate New Zealand, says Agarkar

IMAGE: New Zealand players Neil Wagner, Kane Williamson and Trent Boult at a team photocall. Photograph: BlackCaps/Twitter

Former India pacer Ajit Agarkar has said that the Virat Kohli-led side would not underestimate New Zealand in the finals of the World Test Championship (WTC).

India and New Zealand will lock horns in the finals of WTC at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton, beginning June 18. Before that, New Zealand will also play two-match Test series against England, beginning June 2 at Lord's.

"I hope not. I don't think the Indian team would be guilty to underestimate the Kiwis. I think the underdog tag has gone away from New Zealand. Every ICC tournament you look at - okay, this is the first of its kind, Test championship - every ICC tournament, whether it's the T20 World Cup, the Champions Trophy, the World Cup; they always turn up, they're always there in the thereabout," said Agarkar on Star Sports' show Cricket Connected.

"If not the finals, then in the quarterfinals or the semi-finals. And that's a testament to their consistency. So, the underdog tag should go. Yes, there are, perhaps bigger names in some of the other teams and that's why you count them as favorites. So, I don't think India will be underestimating them. They beat India comprehensively well when India toured New Zealand and the conditions are likely to be very similar to what India got in New Zealand. So, India will have to play well to beat New Zealand in this contest," he added.

The Indian Men's team will arrive in the UK on June 3, 2021 via a charter flight and carrying evidence of a negative PCR Test, ICC said in an official release.