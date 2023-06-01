News
The Boys Are Having Fun In London!

By REDIFF CRICKET
June 01, 2023 14:11 IST
Photograph: Mohammed Siraj/Instagram

Amid their hectic training sessions ahead of the World Test Championship final against Australia next week, the Indian players are bonding quite well following their intense rivalry against each other during IPL 2023.

Mohammed Siraj had some fun moments in the team bus with Axar Patel and Jaydev Unadkat.

'The boys!' Siraj exclaimed in his Instagram post.

Photograph: Ishan Kishan/Instagram

Ishan Kishan also joined the 'boys' party.

'Winter clothes with the sun out full pelt, makes sense,' Ishan said.

Photograph: Mohammed Shami/Instagram

India, who lost the 2023 WTC final against New Zealand, are practicing at the Arundel Castle cricket ground in West Sussex.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Shami, taking a couple of days off after Monday's IPL final, departed for the UK on Wednesday.

'Travelling to GB. "A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step",' Shami, India's pace spearhead, noted.

 
