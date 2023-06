IMAGE: Virat Kohli is in the zone at practice on Wednesday. Photograph: Kind courtesy Virat Kohli/Twitter

Virat Kohli is intensity personified -- be in at a match or at practice.

India's batting mainstay was in top gear, training in all earnest on Wednesday, ahead of the World Test Championship final starting June 7.

'All day everyday 24x7,' Kohli tweeted with the Indian flag and a blue heart emoji alongside a photo of him jogging at a training session wearing an Indian cricket team sweat shirt.

Kohli will be key to India's success in the WTC final against Australia.