Why India holds edge over Australia in WTC final at The Oval

Why India holds edge over Australia in WTC final at The Oval

By Rediff Cricket
June 01, 2023 11:16 IST
Historically, Australia don't have the best Test record at The Oval, the venue for the WTC final against India, starting June 7-11

IMAGE: Historically, Australia don't have the best Test record at The Oval, the venue for the WTC final against India, starting June 7-11. Photograph: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

Australia will be keen to put their struggles at The Oval behind them when they face India in the WTC final starting June 7.

 

According to a report in cricket.com.au, in over 140 years of Test cricket in England, Australia have had one of the worst records at The Oval.

Australia, who played their first-ever Test in England at The Oval in 1880, have managed a mere seven wins from 38 Tests at the famous South London venue, putting their success rate at the venue at 18.42 per cent, their poorest across England.

Australia have won just twice in the past 50 years at The Oval. On the other hand, they have 17 wins from 29 matches at The Lord's at a success rate of 43.59 per cent and a success rate of 34.62 per cent at Headingley, 30.43 per cent at Trent Bridge, and 29.03 per cent and 26.67 per cent at Old Trafford and Edgbaston respectively.

India haven't fared too well at the venue either having won two, drawn seven and lost five games. But the Rohit Sharma-led side will be boosted by the 157-run win over England at the venue in 2021, which was their first victory at the venue in a Test match in 40 years.

Australia finished the 2021-23 WTC cycle on top of the table, their only loss being the 2-1 away defeat to India earlier this year.

They haven't beaten the Men in Blue, both home and away, in eight years with four successive series defeats. With luck not favouring Australia at the Oval, the title-decider could just be what India need to be crowned World Test champions.

