News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » WTC Final: 'Planned to bowl only bouncers to...'

WTC Final: 'Planned to bowl only bouncers to...'

Source: PTI
June 09, 2023 00:36 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj celebrates after taking the big wicket of Travis Head. Photograph: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

India pacer Mohammed Siraj on Thursday said the team planned to bowl only bouncers to Travis Head irrespective of the outcome after his counterattacking hundred on the opening day of the World Test Championship final.

Head's 163 off 174 balls has put Australia in a commanding position on the second day at the Oval. The Indians' tactics of not using the short ball against Head was questioned on day one, forcing them to change their plans the following day.

Siraj eventually got rid of him with a short ball on the leg side.

 

"There was sticky bounce yesterday morning and seam movement. Thereafter, there was not enough swing from the six metre length and batters were having it easy. Head batted extraordinarily as well. We could have bowled with better lines," said Siraj, who was India's standout bowler with four wickets in Australia's first-innings total of 469 all out.

Siraj felt they got the required luck with the short ball on day two.

"We decided to bowl bouncer only to Head and if we get hit from there then so be it. We stuck to it and got success. We built pressure did not give too many runs that also helped. We used bouncers yesterday as well but the chances went in the gap.

IMAGE: Travis Head frustrated the Indian bowlers with a scintillating knock. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

"There were four-five chances off my bowling only. If we did not bowl well, Australia would have crossed 500," he said.

Siraj added that the wicket had more pace and uneven bounce on day two.

"There is more pace in the wicket and there is uneven bounce. We also bowled well but the way Head batted he forced us to push our lengths back."

On throwing the ball back to Steve Smith after the Australia completed his hundred in the first over of the day, he added: "It was nothing. I was just enjoying. It is important to do that as it is a long day," he added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Siraj Ko Gussa Kyon Aaya?
Siraj Ko Gussa Kyon Aaya?
Gilchrist 2.0: Head's sizzling ton draws comparisons
Gilchrist 2.0: Head's sizzling ton draws comparisons
Shastri blasts India's defensive strategy
Shastri blasts India's defensive strategy
FIH Pro League: India clinch comfortable win
FIH Pro League: India clinch comfortable win
Abhishek declines ED summons in school jobs scam
Abhishek declines ED summons in school jobs scam
'Was filled with rage & decided to take revenge'
'Was filled with rage & decided to take revenge'
PIX! Unseeded Muchova enters French Open final
PIX! Unseeded Muchova enters French Open final

WORLD TEST CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL 2023

World Test Championship 2023

More like this

WTC Final, PIX: Australia tighten grip on Day 2

WTC Final, PIX: Australia tighten grip on Day 2

WTC Final: Scenes From Day 1

WTC Final: Scenes From Day 1

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances