WTC Final: Scenes From Day 1

Glimpses from Day 1 of the WTC final at The Oval in London on June 7, 2023:

IMAGE: Travis Head evades a short ball from Mohammed Shami. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Travis Head and Steve Smith put on a grand show for Australia on the opening day of the ICC World Test Championship final.

After India won the toss and elected to bowl, Mohammed Siraj handed them a positive start, removing Usman Khawaja for a duck.

But that was the only positive for Rohit Sharma's men as Australia completely dominated the proceedings on Day 1.

After lunch with Australia at 76/3, Head and Smith scored in sync as they remained unbeaten at the end of the opening day.

Head, who became the first player to score a century in an WTC final, and Smith posted an unbeaten 251 off 370 balls for the third wicket to leave the Indians clueless. At stumps, Australia were 327/3.

IMAGE: Head celebrates his century -- his first against India and his first outside Australia. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

IMAGE: Head's mother Ann, alongside his wife Jessa with daughter Milla, is delighted with her son's ton. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

IMAGE: One observer noted that Head, who scored his sixth Test hundred and his first in overseas conditions, bats better when he sports a moustache :)) Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

IMAGE: The unbeaten 251 run partnership between Smith and Head is Australia's fourth-best stand against India. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

IMAGE: Steve Smith reached his 38th Test fifty in the final session. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

IMAGE: Virat Kohli gets the packed-with-Indians crowd to root for India. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

IMAGE: Marnus Labuschagne is bowled by Mohammed Shami. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

IMAGE: David Warner scored 43 before... Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

IMAGE: K S Bharat took a superb diving catch to dismiss Warner off Shardul Thakur's bowling. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

IMAGE: The Indians celebrate after Thakur dismissed Warner. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images