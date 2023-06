IMAGE: Shardul Thakur reacts after being hit on the hand by a Pat Cummins scorcher. Photograph: Paul Childs/Action Images via Reuters

Resuming play on 151 for 5, India lost another wicket in K S Bharat, but Ajinkya Rahane and Shardul Thakur put up a gritty 108-run stand in the first session -- but not before facing some stinging deliveries.

IMAGE: Shardul Thakur receives medical attention after being hit on the arm. Photograph: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Thakur, in particular, copped a few hits, but the gritty fighter from Palghar soldiered on.

His tenacity was rewarded with some luck as he was put down by Cameron Green at gully off Pat Cummins when he was on 8.