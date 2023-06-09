Pant's 'Fingers Crossed' For India

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rishabh Pant/Instagram

Rishabh Pant may not be on the field for the ICC World Test Championship final against Australia at The Oval, but that hasn't stopped him from closely following the match.

Pant, who is currently recuperating from severe injuries sustained in a car accident last year, shared an Instagram story of himself watching the Test. The story included a crossed-fingers and heart emoji as a caption, expressing his support for the team.

During the WTC 2021-2023 cycle, Pant emerged as a star performer for India, playing a crucial role in several victories.

In 12 Tests, he amassed 868 runs at an impressive average of 43.40. His contributions included two centuries and five fifties, with a top score of 146.

Unfortunately, his WTC journey was cut short after the car accident in December. K S Bharat has taken on the role of wicketkeeper-batter in Pant's absence.