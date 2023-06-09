Dhoni Is At The Oval!

IMAGE: A view of the M S Dhoni tattoo on the arm of a spectator at The Oval. Photograph: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

India is struggling on the pitch, but that didn't deter Indian fans from thronging to The Oval on Day 2.

Amongst the fans, Justin Setterfield/Getty Images spotted one with a tattoo of Mahendra Singh Dhoni. And the recent torrent of yellow during IPL 2023 is a testament of how loved the former Indian captain is.

Cheering on Rohit Sharma's men, an Indian fan showed off his tattoo of the World Cup-winning captain.

The tattoo was of MSD batting with the World Cup trophy inked next to the legendary cricketer, along with a cricket ball and the backdrop of the Indian flag. Scribbled alongside the images was, 'Cricket is life, everything else is just a game'.

IMAGE: The Indian flag flies high at The Oval! Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

IMAGE: The Indian team may be having a tough outing on the field, but their loyal band of followers turned out in large numbers. Photograph: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images