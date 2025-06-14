IPL's Purple Cap winner 'switched on' for England challenge

IMAGE: Prasidh Krishna of Gujarat Titans won the Purple Cap award in IPL 2025, finishing with 25 wickets in 15 matches. Photograph: BCCI

India pacer Prasidh Krishna says he has learned to "switch on" as per the team's requirements and is now looking to carry his rich IPL form on to the tour of England.

Having come back from a long injury layoff, Prasidh displayed excellent form in the IPL 2025, and emerged as the league's highest wicket-taker and the winner of the Purple Cap.

He is now chuffed about the five-match Test series against England, beginning at Leeds on June 20, for which the touring party is currently engaged in an intra-squad match in Beckenham.

"(You have to) make sure you are focussed when your chance is coming. But you can't really be focussed for a long time, especially when you are sitting outside; so you make sure you have a bit of fun.

"When you know you can sense situation, you make sure you support your team at particular situations, making sure you are being switched on because anything can happen in the game; that's the beauty of cricket in itself.

"I think all of us are experienced to know when you must switch on and switch off," Prasidh told BCCI TV.

He has returned to cricketing action reinvigorated after a long and frustrating wait on the sidelines due to recurrent injuries, which also forced him to go under the knife.

One of Gujarat Titans's most influential players in the last IPL, Prasidh said the game time in UK before the big Test series will benefit the team immensely, as players from different franchises and state sides converge for a common cause with the Indian team.

"It's really important for all of us to get this game time... because some of them are coming form the 'A' game. Getting some time on field is really important. That's what has happened today as well.

"Looks like a good, nice, hard pitch. Bowlers have been in the game all throughout, have been bowling some really good spells. Batsmen also showed some character. It's always good when you are competing against each other as well.

"All of us are excited and enjoying what's happening... All of us are getting together after a while, so a lot memories, a lot of cricket each one has played with different teams, coming here, have spent a lot of time before... just try and make sure you keep the environment light," he said after the opening day's play on Friday.

As per an update by the BCCI, skipper Shubman Gill and senior player KL Rahul scored half-centuries, while Shardul Thakur was among the wickets on the first day of the match.