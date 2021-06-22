Sehwag takes a dig at ICC after Day 4 gets washed out

June 22, 2021 12:19 IST

IMAGE: The first and fourth days of the WTC Final were completely washed out due to continuous downpour and wet outfield. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Former swashbuckling batsman Virender Sehwag has been pretty active on social media.

On Monday, he took a funny jibe at the International Cricket Council (ICC) for hosting the World Test Championship final in the UK after Day 4 of the match was called off due to rain in Southampton.

Sehwag, in his latest tweet, drew a parallel between the ICC’s timeline for hosting the WTC final and the timing of Indian batsmen in the first innings of the crucial face-off. Virat Kohli & Co had a tough time against the Kiwi pacers as they struggled to find their rhythm. Team India posted only 217 runs in the first innings.

'Batsman ko bhi Timing nahi mili dhang ki, aur ICC ko bhi #WTCFinal,' Sehwag tweeted.

Earlier on Sunday, the retired cricketer had a hilarious take on the Indian pacers who couldn’t find any swing while bowling to the New Zealand batters. The Kiwi pacer quartet of Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Kyle Jamieson and Neil Wagner swung the ball both ways but that wasn’t the case with the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma.

Surprised with the lack of swing, Sehwag wrote, 'Mood swing ho gaya, ball nahi huyi. (I got mood swings but the ball is yet to swing!) #WTCFinal21.'