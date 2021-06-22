India fans missing Swingin' Bhuvi in WTC final

June 22, 2021 15:34 IST

India were left frustrated on Day 3 of the WTC final as the New Zealand batsman batted steadily.

India looked in control as they started Day 3 on 146 for 3 in the rain-hit WTC final, but things changed quickly in the morning session, which was delayed by 30 minutes due to rain.

India were looking to Captain Virat Kohli and his deputy Ajinkya Rahane to build their innings, but Kyle Jamieson thwarted all their plans with an excellent spell, resulting in India getting all out for 217.

New Zealand openers Tom Latham and Devon Conway consolidated their team's position as they made a cautious start.

Jasprit Bumrah and Ishant Sharma failed to make an impression with the new ball and it was only Mohammed Shami who created some chances as he got Latham to edge a rising delivery which flew over the slips.

New Zealand ended the Day on top scoring 101/2 after a gritty showing.

Disappointed by the performance of India's seam trio, some Indian cricket fans made Bhuvi a trending topic, discussing just how much and why Team India is missing his services in this all-important final.

