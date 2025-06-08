Kuldeep tipped as India's secret weapon in England

IMAGE: Kuldeep Yadav, in good touch lately, could play a key role for India. Photograph: BCCI

With the all-important five-match Test series taking place in England from June 20, former India bowling coach Bharat Arun has backed left-arm chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav, saying the wrist-spinner can be a key weapon in English conditions.

While speaking to Boria Majumdar on Revsportz, Arun said, "Wrist spinners have always been effective, especially in England. Maybe even initially, when there is a little bit of dampness in the wicket, there is help for those wrist spinners. And also, the roughs that the bowlers create. But again, using the rough is a separate art."

Arun couldn't help drawing comparisons with some of the greats of the game, stressing that wrist spin has always been a part of the sport.

"It's not just about bowling. I think somebody who instantly comes to our mind is Shane Warne. I think Kuldeep has got enough skills to be successful in England," he remarked.

India's new-look bowling attack will also hope their young guns rise to the occasion in England. According to Arun, these young talents have plenty of potential despite their inexperience.

"If you look at this bowling attack, yes, it is relatively inexperienced, but it's got huge potential," he added.

Kuldeep Yadav, in good touch across formats of late, may have a significant role to play in India's plans especially if conditions start to turn and bounce as the Test matches progress.