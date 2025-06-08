HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Kuldeep tipped as India's secret weapon in England

Kuldeep tipped as India's secret weapon in England

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 08, 2025 01:27 IST

x

Kuldeep Yadav

IMAGE: Kuldeep Yadav, in good touch lately, could play a key role for India. Photograph: BCCI

With the all-important five-match Test series taking place in England from June 20, former India bowling coach Bharat Arun has backed left-arm chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav, saying the wrist-spinner can be a key weapon in English conditions.

While speaking to Boria Majumdar on Revsportz, Arun said, "Wrist spinners have always been effective, especially in England. Maybe even initially, when there is a little bit of dampness in the wicket, there is help for those wrist spinners. And also, the roughs that the bowlers create. But again, using the rough is a separate art."

 

Arun couldn't help drawing comparisons with some of the greats of the game, stressing that wrist spin has always been a part of the sport.

"It's not just about bowling. I think somebody who instantly comes to our mind is Shane Warne. I think Kuldeep has got enough skills to be successful in England," he remarked.

India's new-look bowling attack will also hope their young guns rise to the occasion in England. According to Arun, these young talents have plenty of potential despite their inexperience.

"If you look at this bowling attack, yes, it is relatively inexperienced, but it's got huge potential," he added.

Kuldeep Yadav, in good touch across formats of late, may have a significant role to play in India's plans especially if conditions start to turn and bounce as the Test matches progress.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Deshpande's wicket breaks Lions' stubborn stand
Deshpande's wicket breaks Lions' stubborn stand
T20 Mumbai League: Prithvi Shaw's cameo not enough
T20 Mumbai League: Prithvi Shaw's cameo not enough
Lyon says Australia not taking Proteas lightly
Lyon says Australia not taking Proteas lightly
Moody backs Aussies to crush South Africa at Lord's
Moody backs Aussies to crush South Africa at Lord's
Bumrah Trolls Teammate for Wearing Shades at Night
Bumrah Trolls Teammate for Wearing Shades at Night

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Why Your Grandmother Was Right About Ajwain

webstory image 2

8 Festive Recipes For Bakri Eid

webstory image 3

Meet India's Top 10 Women Business Leaders

VIDEOS

Tara Sutaria's powerful fashion comeback with bold new hairstyle1:19

Tara Sutaria's powerful fashion comeback with bold new...

Jal Jeevan Mission transforms water access in Churachandpur villages2:13

Jal Jeevan Mission transforms water access in...

PM's candid interaction with students onboard Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat train3:03

PM's candid interaction with students onboard...

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD