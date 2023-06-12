Learn from Babar, Williamson, Batters Told

IMAGE:The Indian batters' struggles in the WTC final prompted criticism about shot selection. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

India's batting line-up bore the brunt of criticism after their defeat against Australia in the World Test Championship final 2023.

In their final innings on Sunday, June 11, 2023, India crumbled against the Australian bowling, mustering a mere 234 runs.

Nasser Hussain, the former England captain, voiced his disappointment with the Indian batters's display and called for them to take inspiration from the exemplary technique of Babar Azam and Kane Williamson.

'I'm really disappointed with the Indian batters. Although their fans may disagree, I believe the Indian top order should observe Babar and Kane to understand how to handle pacers when the ball is moving around. Both of them possess exceptional skills in playing late,' Nasser told Sky Sports.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli fell victim to aggressive shot selection. Rohit was caught plumb leg before by Nathan Lyon while attempting a sweep while Kohli was dismissed chasing a wide delivery from Scott Boland.

IMAGE: Cheteshwar Pujara failed in both innings of the WTC final. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Throughout the Test, Nasser emphasised the importance of playing the ball late. He argued that this approach allows batters to have a larger margin for error by maintaining a softer grip on their bat.

He explained that when a batter reaches away from their body to play an attacking shot, any edge is more likely to fly straight into the slips.