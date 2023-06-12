News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Not Finished! Says Gill

Not Finished! Says Gill

By REDIFF CRICKET
June 12, 2023 12:25 IST
Shubman Gill

Photograph: Kind courtesy ICC/Twitter

Australia's dominant performance left India with no chance of a miraculous comeback on the final day of the World Test Championship final as they suffered a resounding 209 run defeat.

After the game, Shubman Gill expressed his determination to bounce back through a heartfelt tweet. Sharing a picture of the Indian team, Gill -- likely the only Indian cricketer with Mohammad Siraj from the current XI to feature in a possible WTC Final two years hence -- wrote, 'Not finished'.

 

Shubman Gill

On Day 4, Gill was caught in the slips by Cameron Green off Scott Boland. Television replays indicated that the ball had touched the ground when the fielder made contact.

Although the on-field umpires were uncertain about the dismissal, the third umpire -- Englishman Richard Kettleborough -- controversially ruled Gill out.

Expressing his disbelief, the young batter took to Twitter, sharing a picture of the catch and adding a cryptic caption featuring the 'facepalm' emoji. Virender Sehwag, Ravi Shastri and numerous Indian questioned Kettleborough's decision.

REDIFF CRICKET
