Jubilant Bavuma heaps praises on Rabada, Markram

IMAGE: South African skipper Temba Bavuma and teammates celebrate with the World Test Championship Mace at Lord's on Saturday. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

After his side created history, clinching their maiden ICC World Test Championship title on Saturday, South African skipper Temba Bavuma heaped praises on two of the key architects of their win in the final, pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada and opening batter Aiden Markram.

Rabada and Markram, teammates from the 'Class of 2014' which won the U-19 World Cup for South Africa, stood out in the final against Australia with a nine-wicket haul and a masterly century to guide the team to a five-wicket win at Lord's.

South Africa's only previous global trophy was the Champions Trophy's precursor in 1998.

At the post-match presentation, Bavuma acknowledge the resilient show by Rabada, who came into the match after serving a one-month ban for recreational drug use, but yet showed immense character with a brilliant first innings five-wicket haul, eventually overtaking Allan Donald to become the fourth-highest wicket-taker for Proteas in Tests.

He also lauded Markram, a generational talent hailed for his elegant strokeplay and class, who often drew flak for being inconsistent.

"KG (Rabada) is a massive player. A couple of days ago, I went to the Hall of Fame inductees. I think he will be on there in a few years. Came into the game under controversy and did what he did. Aiden (Markram) is unbelievable. People have questioned his place, but he has character. He played in true Aiden fashion; he and Rabada have carried the character. We got ourselves into the final, there were doubters on the route we took, and this win squashes that. Here is an opportunity for us as a nation, divided as we are, to unite. You can be rest assured we will celebrate as one," he said.

Rabada said that it has been a "special couple of days" for the team and felt at home in the UK with the crowd support they had.

"Special moment for us as a team, special moment back home, will take a couple of days to sink in. The energy was there, we have been wanting this as a team, we have been knocking on the door, we have gone through the heartache, the disappointments, seen it with the past players, and the sun is on us. Hopefully, this is one of many," he added.

Markram took home the 'Player of the Match' award. The opener resumed the day on 102 and was out for 136 when only six more runs were needed. He spent six hours, 23 minutes in the middle.