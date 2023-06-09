The Great Indian Collapse!

IMAGE: Shubman Gill is bowled by Scott Boland ON Day 2 of the World Test Championship final at The Oval in London on Thursday, June 8, 2023. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

A dominant Australia took control of the World Test Championship final against India at The Oval on Thursday with a commanding performance with both bat and ball.

After Australia had posted a huge 469 in their first innings courtesy of Steve Smith's 121 -- his 31st Test century -- and Travis Head's scintillating 163, India's batters flopped in the big game with the top four all perishing under 20.

Captain Rohit Sharma was trapped leg before wicket by his opposite number Pat Cummins for 15, while IPL sensation Shubman Gill was bowled for 13 after misjudging the length from Scott Boland.

Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli both perished for 14.

It was thanks to Ravindra Jadeja's fluent 48 and Ajinkya Rahane's gusty 29 which kept India afloat after a horror start.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli gloves the ball and is caught at second slip by Steve Smith off Mitchell Starc. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

IMAGE: Cameron Green celebrates Cheteshwar Pujara's wicket, his first wicket against India. Photograph: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

IMAGE: Pat Cummins has Rohit Sharma leg before. Photograph: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

IMAGE: Pat Cummins believes he has Ajinkya Rahane lbw, but the decision was overturned on review as it was a no-ball. Phew! Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja showed why he is one of the world's finest all-rounders. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

IMAGE: Rahane suffered a painful blow on his fingers, but continued to offer strong resistance. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

IMAGE: Nathan Lyon dealt India a huge blow with Jadeja's wicket close to end of play. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

IMAGE: Lyon is bowled by Mohammed Siraj, who picked up four wickets in the first innings. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

IMAGE: Jadeja had Alex Carey LBW on review. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

IMAGE: Carey scored a useful 48 to take Australia past 450. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

IMAGE: Shardul Thakur took Steve Smith's wicket. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

IMAGE: Smith was bowled off an inside edge. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

IMAGE: Steve Smith celebrates his century -- his ninth against India -- to equal Joe Root's record for most tons by a batter against India. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images