WTC Final: Day 5: Rain predicted, but...

June 22, 2021 10:27 IST

IMAGE: Day 4 of the World Test Championship Final was washed out, June 21, 2021

The weather forecast for Tuesday, June 22, 2021, for Southampton where the World Test Championship Final is being played looks a little promising.

Tuesday is expected to be cloudy with sunny intervals. There are also chances that the rain will come into the picture again on Day 5.

If play resumes, then the fast bowlers will be key for India to take some early wickets and send the experienced duo of Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor back as soon as possible.

Showers are expected in the afternoon session and the groundsman will have a job in hand. But rain won't interfere in the post-tea session.

'Cloud will slowly break through the morning, and some pleasant afternoon sunny intervals are likely. Otherwise, remaining rather cool under the cloud, with northerly breezes, stronger around Kent coasts. Maximum temperature 18 °C,' according to the UK Met department.