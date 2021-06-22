News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » WTC Final: Day 5: Rain predicted, but...

WTC Final: Day 5: Rain predicted, but...

By Rediff Cricket
June 22, 2021 10:27 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Day 4 of the World Test Championship Final was washed out, June 21, 2021
 

The weather forecast for Tuesday, June 22, 2021, for Southampton where the World Test Championship Final is being played looks a little promising.

Tuesday is expected to be cloudy with sunny intervals. There are also chances that the rain will come into the picture again on Day 5.

If play resumes, then the fast bowlers will be key for India to take some early wickets and send the experienced duo of Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor back as soon as possible.

Showers are expected in the afternoon session and the groundsman will have a job in hand. But rain won't interfere in the post-tea session.

WTC

'Cloud will slowly break through the morning, and some pleasant afternoon sunny intervals are likely. Otherwise, remaining rather cool under the cloud, with northerly breezes, stronger around Kent coasts. Maximum temperature 18 °C,' according to the UK Met department.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Day 4 wash-out diminishes result hopes in WTC final
Day 4 wash-out diminishes result hopes in WTC final
WTC Final reserve day ticket prices reduced
WTC Final reserve day ticket prices reduced
'Lack of match practice hurting Indians in WTC final'
'Lack of match practice hurting Indians in WTC final'
Copa America PIX: Messi sends Paraguay packing
Copa America PIX: Messi sends Paraguay packing
Amid Punjab Congress crisis, Rahul meets state leaders
Amid Punjab Congress crisis, Rahul meets state leaders
Euro 2020: Goal of the day
Euro 2020: Goal of the day
21 cases of Delta plus variant found in Maharashtra
21 cases of Delta plus variant found in Maharashtra

World Test Championship - 2021

World Test Championship - 2021

More like this

VOTE! Will WTC Final end in a DRAW?

VOTE! Will WTC Final end in a DRAW?

Rohit, Pujara, Rahane stroll in the rain

Rohit, Pujara, Rahane stroll in the rain

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use