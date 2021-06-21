News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » WTC Final: Rain expected on Day 4

WTC Final: Rain expected on Day 4

By Rediff Cricket
June 21, 2021 09:34 IST
Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli and Ishant Sharma walk across the outfield. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Day 4 of the World Test Championship Final between India and New Zealand could be marred by rain.

Virat Kohli would look to his bowlers to take early wickets in the first hour if the skies permit.

Day 1 was a washout, Day 2 saw New Zealand win the toss and put India in to bat.

Day 3, a wet outfield forced a delayed start by 30 minutes. Play ended early due to bad light.

Will we get to see 90 or more overs on Day 4? Not likely as it is likely to rain all day in Southampton on Monday.

'Cloudy throughout Monday with heavy showers continuing to push northwards. Showers becoming lighter late afternoon but staying cloudy,' according to the UK Met department.

