June 22, 2021 07:08 IST

IMAGE: Ground staff work on the covers as play is washed out on Day 4 of the World Test Championship Final between India and New Zealand, Southampton, June 21, 2021. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Day four was a complete washout.

If any play happens on Day 5 and if the Match management extend the game to tomorrow -- the reserve day -- can either team win the championship or will the match end in a tame draw?

