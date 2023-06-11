News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'That mace is in safe hands'

'That mace is in safe hands'

By Rediff Cricket
June 11, 2023 20:06 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Cameron Green kisses the ICC Test Mace

A popular Australian cricket portal took a sly jibe at Indian fans. 

Indian cricket supporters went berserk on Saturday when Cameron Green took a controversial catch at gully to dismiss opener Shubman Gill on Day 4 of the WTC final on Saturday.

 

Gill was batting on 18 when he edged one off Scott Boland and the ball flew low to the left of Green at gully, who scooped it inches from the ground and immediately celebrated the dismissal, as India were rocked early in the chase of 444. 

While the Indian opener stood his ground, the decision was taken by third umpire Richard Kettleborough against the batter with India captain Rohit Sharma screaming "no" in despair followed by chants of 'cheat, cheat' across the stands at The Oval.

Australia defeated India by 209 after the latter lost 7 wickets for the addition of just 70 runs on fifth and final day on Sunday. 

And when Green was snapped giving the ICC Test Mace, cricket.com.au tweeted 'That mace is in very safe hands', in what seemed like a dig at Indian cricket fans. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
COMMENT
Print this article
How Kohli's dismissal shaped Australia's WTC triumph
How Kohli's dismissal shaped Australia's WTC triumph
Head reveals winning formula in WTC Final triumph
Head reveals winning formula in WTC Final triumph
Rohit blames bowlers for devastating WTC final loss
Rohit blames bowlers for devastating WTC final loss
'You should ask Kohli what shot he played'
'You should ask Kohli what shot he played'
French Open: Please take your seats!
French Open: Please take your seats!
How Kohli's dismissal shaped Australia's WTC triumph
How Kohli's dismissal shaped Australia's WTC triumph
Guj braces for Cyclone Biparjoy, landfall on June 15
Guj braces for Cyclone Biparjoy, landfall on June 15

WORLD TEST CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL 2023

World Test Championship 2023

More like this

Ponting credits third umpire for 'correct decision'

Ponting credits third umpire for 'correct decision'

WTC Final shrouded by chants of 'cheat cheat'

WTC Final shrouded by chants of 'cheat cheat'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances