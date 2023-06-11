'That mace is in safe hands'

A popular Australian cricket portal took a sly jibe at Indian fans.

Indian cricket supporters went berserk on Saturday when Cameron Green took a controversial catch at gully to dismiss opener Shubman Gill on Day 4 of the WTC final on Saturday.

Gill was batting on 18 when he edged one off Scott Boland and the ball flew low to the left of Green at gully, who scooped it inches from the ground and immediately celebrated the dismissal, as India were rocked early in the chase of 444.

While the Indian opener stood his ground, the decision was taken by third umpire Richard Kettleborough against the batter with India captain Rohit Sharma screaming "no" in despair followed by chants of 'cheat, cheat' across the stands at The Oval.

Australia defeated India by 209 after the latter lost 7 wickets for the addition of just 70 runs on fifth and final day on Sunday.

And when Green was snapped giving the ICC Test Mace, cricket.com.au tweeted 'That mace is in very safe hands', in what seemed like a dig at Indian cricket fans.