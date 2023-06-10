News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Chants of 'cheat cheat cheat' engulf The Oval

Chants of 'cheat cheat cheat' engulf The Oval

Source: PTI
June 10, 2023 22:37 IST
IMAGE: Shubman Gill’s controversial dismissal left Indian fans livid. Photographs: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

The Indian supporters, on Saturday, resorted to booing the Australian team, primarily Cameron Green after the giant all-rounder's diving catch to dismiss opener Shubman Gill looked inconclusive to the naked eye.

At the stroke of tea, Scott Boland got one to bounce little extra from length and it flew from ball the shoulder of Gill's blade only to be scooped up inches off the ground by a diving Green, stationed at gully.

Gill scored 18 in an opening stand of 41 and was looking in good rhythm.

As tea was called, a dejected Indian skipper Rohit Sharma was seen having a chat with on-field umpires while trudging back to pavilion.

 

It was the second time in the game that Green took a screamer after Ajinkya Rahane's catch in first innings. Although replays suggested that it was a close call as some camera angles suggested that the ball was touching the grass.

The soft signal, which was removed from the playing conditions ahead of the final, could have gone in India's favour if the on-field umpires had signalled it not-out to the TV umpire. The final call was with TV umpire Richard Kettleborough, who adjudged it as a fair catch.

Chants of "cheat cheat cheat" were heard soon after and were repeated when Green came on to bowl.

Gill was batting well and his partnership with Rohit Sharma had started to look threatening. 

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh, who is commentating on the game, felt the replays were inconclusive.

"The replay was inconclusive. They should have zoomed in on his fingers closely before taking the call. It could cost India dearly in the run chase," he told PTI.

Commentating on BBC, former Australian opener Justin Langer felt Green had his giant fingers underneath ball when he pulled off a one-hander screamer to his left at gully.

"The fingers were underneath the ball otherwise that ball would have snapped back. If you are Indian fan, it will be not out. If you are an Australian, it would be out. If you are an England fan, it will be not out. That is how I see it," said Langer in a lighter vein.

The tall all-rounder had dived to his right to take a stunning catch of Ajinkya Rahane in the first innings. Rahane made 89 in his first  Test innings in 18 months.

