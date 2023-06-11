News
How Kohli's dismissal shaped Australia's WTC triumph

How Kohli's dismissal shaped Australia's WTC triumph

By REDIFF CRICKET
June 11, 2023 19:21 IST
Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli walks after losing his wicket. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

In a crucial moment during the World Test Championship (WTC) final, Australia's victory hinged on the dismissal of Virat Kohli on the final day.

Steve Smith, reflecting on the match, highlighted the significance of removing Kohli, whose resilient innings of 49 in the second innings posed a threat to Australia's chances of winning.

 

He praised the exceptional skills of bowler Scott Boland, whose precise bowling in the morning spell led to the crucial wicket.

"We know how good Virat is, he's an exceptional player and when chasing totals, he becomes dangerous. Boland was excellent in the morning spell, hit the right areas consistently, we knew he would produce that outside edge and it did come (talking about his catch)," Smith said.

Left-am pacer Mitchell Starc also said Kohli's wicket was crucial for Australia to turn the match in their favour on the final day.

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Australia's Scott Boland celebrates after taking the wicket of Virat Kohli with teammates. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

"We were patient enough against a quality line-up, and managed to get the breakthroughs needed. Rub off the green went our way, a smart catch from Smith and to get Kohli early on was a big boost.”

"He played well in the first innings (about Rahane), was a nice partnership as well, we knew if we stick to our task we will get chances and they did come," Starc said.

The left-arm pacer said being in the IPL together also helped some of the players from both the teams.

"Both sides were familiar to each other (having played a Test series recently), a lot of the guys have played with each other in the IPL, so we know a lot about watching others games, Lyon did a good job as well and we enjoyed ourselves," Starc said.

WORLD TEST CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL 2023

World Test Championship 2023

