Rediff.com  » Cricket » Head reveals winning formula in WTC Final triumph

Head reveals winning formula in WTC Final triumph

By REDIFF CRICKET
June 11, 2023 19:08 IST
Travis Head

IMAGE: Travis Head struck like a tornado with a counter-attacking hundred that left an out-of-sorts Indian attack bereft of ideas. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Australia's triumph in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against India was the culmination of years of hard work, according to batsman Travis Head.

In a stunning partnership with Steve Smith, Head played a pivotal role in setting up Australia's victory.

Head said the win was a culmination of the hard work put in over the last two years.

"A lot of hard work over two years. (Positive approach) has been the approach for two years. I wanted to be proactive and score if the balls were there and then if they bowl in nice areas you try and be good enough to stay out there for long periods. I was tested through my innings," he said.

 

The prolific batter said he always had the confidence to perform at the big stage.

"It was nice to be able to bat as well as we did with (Steve Smith). It was an amazing Test from him. I've always had confidence. It's been about going out there and expressing that.”

"It took me some time to find a blueprint in first-class cricket and Test cricket. I've always been open to change. Always been committed to knowing what I needed to do to step up. I've bedded down somewhat. I'm trying to be as consistent as I possibly can for the team," he said.

 

