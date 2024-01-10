Bumrah, Kohli, Rohit move up the ICC Test rankings

The recent series between South Africa and India and Australia and Pakistan saw heavy movement in the ICC Test rankings released this season.

Following his figures of 7 for 46, Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah went past compatriot Ravindra Jadeja to move to fourth spot with 787 points.

Mohammed Siraj's 6/15 in the first innings of the Newlands Test, saw him leap 13 places to a career-high 17th spot with 661 points.

South Africa's fast bowler Lungi Ngidi rose nine spots to 28th after his three-wicket effort in the first innings in the Test at Cape Town that lasted finished inside 5 sessions.

The barnstorming Pat Cummins climbed to second on the rankings list (858) after a six-wicket haul and a Player of the Series performance in the third Test against Pakistan.

Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood, who picked five wickets (including four in the second innings), moved from 11th to seventh (761). The shift bumped Nathan Lyon to 11th (742), nine points clear of Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi, who sat out the match.

While runs came at a premium across the two Test matches, a number of batters stood up in tricky conditions, and were rewarded with rankings jumps.

In Sydney, scores of 60 and 62* for Marnus Labuschagne helped the right-hander to a three-spot jump to fourth (802), though sits well behind teammate Steve Smith (818) in the spot above. Mohammad Rizwan's knocks of 88 and 28 meanwhile meant a 10-spot jump to 17th on the other side.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli moved three spots up to the 6th position after his 46 in the first innings of the 2nd Test vs South Africa. Photograph: Esa Alexander/Reuters

In the Test batting rankings, Aiden Markram was who hit a century (106) in the second innings at Newlands, led to a nine-spot jump to enter the top 20 (667), as the only Protea to make a move of note. India's batting mainstays, Virat Kohli (775) and Rohit Sharma (748) moved to sixth and 10th respectively after solid outings.

In the ODI rankings, Sri Lanka's two ODI matches at home against Zimbabwe =saw a number of movers, most notably on the bowling side through spinner Maheesh Theekshana, who moved to a career high rating (634) and rank (11th) with four wickets across the matches.

Richard Ngarava moved to the 7th spot with a 23-spot jump to a career high rating (634). New Zealand's Trent Boult (643) is the next man in Ngarava's sights to overtake.

The most noteworthy move on the batting side came through Sri Lanka's Charith Asalanka, moving into the top 20 with 101 runs across his two innings. Craig Ervine meanwhile moved a dozen places with his 82 in the second meeting.

On the T20 front, the last of UAE's three-match series with Afghanistan saw a number of minor shuffles.

Naveen-ul-Haq's 4/20 helped him move nine spots into the top 50, while UAE's Ali Naseer entered the top 50 for all-rounders, up five spots to 46.