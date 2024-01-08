News
Dhoni Smokes Hookah, Video Goes Viral

Dhoni Smokes Hookah, Video Goes Viral

By REDIFF CRICKET
January 08, 2024 17:08 IST
IMAGE: A videograb of Mahendra Singh Dhoni smoking a hookah. Photograph: X
 

If it has anything to do with Mahendra Singh Dhoni and it's posted on social media, it's bound to go viral.

So, when a video of the MS smoking a hookah at a social event surfaced on Sunday, it quickly went viral.

While the videoclip of the 42-year-old cricket legend taking a puff of the hookah garnered instant reactions, another video made the rounds of social media.

George Bailey, the former Aussie cricket who was Dhoni's team-mate at the Chennai Super Kings, had revealed during a 2018 video interview with Cricket Australia that the CSK skipper 'likes smoking a bit of the sheesha or the hookah. So, he quite often would set that up in his room, and it was very much open door policy. You would go in and quite often find a lot of younger players there.'

'For India or lot of other cricket teams, it can be hierarchical, but he certainly broke that down.'

Photographs and videos: Kind courtesy MC Stan/Instagram

Earlier, Dhoni collaborated with rapper Altaf Shaikh, popularly known as MC Stan, in an ad for the smartwatch brand Fire-Boltt.

MC Stan, the winner of Bigg Boss 16, took to Instagram to express his excitement, sharing behind-the-scenes photos of their stylish shoot in tuxedos and affectionately referring to Dhoni as 'Thala Legend'.

 

Sachin Tendulkar

MC Stan had earlier shared a video and images on Instagram, portraying a cricketing encounter with Sachin Tendulkar.

Stan, donned in an all-black ensemble with black glasses, bowled to Tendulkar, who elegantly batted in a simple red shirt and cream trousers.

Expressing his gratitude, Stan captioned the photos with, 'Baalin wit the Legend @sachintendulkar. God of cricket. So grateful. Haq se.'

 

