Shami Eyes Return During England Series

IMAGE: Mohammed Shami last featured in a Test match at the World Test Championship final. Photograph: BCCI

Fast bowler Mohammed Shami, who has been ruled out of the opening Test against England, hopes to return from injury during the home Test series against England.

Speaking to The Times of India, Shami stated that his 'rehabilitation is well on track'.

'There is slight stiffness in my ankle, but that's fine,' Shami said, adding that the medical experts at the NCA (National Cricket Academy) were happy with his progress.

'I have started my training sessions and I believe I will be able to make a comeback in the England series.'

Shami, who last featured in a Test match at the World Test Championship final against Australia, was rested from the Caribbean tour and missed the South Africa Tests after being named in the squad initially.

Shami was not cleared by BCCI's medical team ahead of the South Africa tour and was subsequently withdrawn from the squad.

The first Test against England begins on January 25 in Hyderabad. Vizag, Rajkot, Ranchi and Dharamsala will host the remaining Tests in the series, which runs till early March.