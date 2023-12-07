News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Bangladesh v NZ: Rain washes out 2nd day's play in Mirpur

Bangladesh v NZ: Rain washes out 2nd day's play in Mirpur

December 07, 2023 16:08 IST
The pitch is covered as rains played spoiled sport on Day 2 of the 2nd Test between Bangladesh and New Zealand in Mirpur on Thursday

IMAGE: The pitch is covered as rains played spoiled sport on Day 2 of the 2nd Test between Bangladesh and New Zealand in Mirpur on Thursday. Photograph: ICC/X

Unrelenting rain prompted match officials to call off the entire second day's play in the second test between Bangladesh and New Zealand on Thursday.

Umpires waited until 2 p.m. (0800 GMT) before deciding play would not be possible at Mirpur's Shere Bangla National Stadium.

 

Electing to bat, Bangladesh were all out for 172 but snatched control of the contest by reducing New Zealand to 55-5 as 15 wickets tumbled on Wednesday.

Daryl Mitchell (12) and Glenn Phillips (five) will have a massive rebuilding job ahead of them when play resumes on Friday with better weather forecast for the remainder of the match.

New Zealand trail by 117 runs and their frontline batters have looked all at sea against Bangladesh's spin-heavy attack on a turning track.

A depleted Bangladesh, led by Najmul Hossain Shanto in the absence of the injured Shakib Al Hasan, won the opening test in Sylhet by 150 runs.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
India Tour South Africa 2023-24

India Tour South Africa 2023-24

