How India's Batters Crumbled at the Wankhede...

New Zealand’s bowlers exploited the favorable conditions at the Wankhede Stadium, decimating India’s top order in the early overs.

1st Wicket: Rohit Sharma (11 off 11 balls)

IMAGE: New Zealand players celebrates Rohit Sharma's wicket. Photograph: BCCI

The Indian captain, Rohit Sharma, started aggressively but fell victim to Tim Southee’s short-pitched delivery. Mistiming a pull shot, Rohit was caught by Glenn Phillips at mid-on, departing for 11 runs.

2nd Wicket: Shubman Gill (1 off 4 balls)

IMAGE: Ajaz Patel celebrates the wicket of Shubman Gill. Photograph: BCCI

Ajaz Patel proved to be India’s nemesis, wreaking havoc with his spin. He dismissed Shubman Gill, who was trapped leg-before wicket.

3rd Wicket: Virat Kohli (1 off 7 balls)

IMAGE: Ajaz Patel and Tom Latham celebrate after dismissing Virat Kohli. Photograph: BCCI

Ajaz continued his impact, removing Kohli in his next over with a beautifully flighted delivery that turned sharply. Kohli, trying to defend, edged it to Daryl Mitchell at slip, who took a low catch. Kohli’s early exit deepened India’s troubles as they slumped to 18/3, wrapping up a difficult series for the star batter.

4th Wicket: Yashasvi Jaiswal (5 off 16 balls)

IMAGE: Yashasvi Jaiswal Wicket. Photograph: BCCI

Glenn Phillips joined the party, dismissing Yashasvi Jaiswal, who was also trapped leg-before.

5th Wicket: Sarfaraz Khan (1 off 2 balls)

IMAGE: Rachin Ravindra competes the catch to dismiss Sarfaraz Khan. Photograph: BCCI

Sarfaraz Khan, who had shown promise in domestic cricket, was the next to go, caught by Rachin Ravindra off Ajaz Patel.

6th Wicket: Ravindra Jadeja (6 off 22 balls)

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja goes back to pavilion. Photograph: BCCI

Ravindra Jadeja, known for his counter-attacking abilities, tried to steady the ship with a patient innings. However, Ajaz Patel struck again, inducing an inside edge that was smartly caught by Will Young.

India’s top order's collapse left them reeling at 71/6, with New Zealand firmly in control of the match.