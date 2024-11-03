News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » Ajaz Patel's spell: Outwitting Pant and crushing India

Ajaz Patel's spell: Outwitting Pant and crushing India

By REDIFF CRICKET
November 03, 2024 16:08 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Ajaz Patel

IMAGE: Ajaz Patel's 11-wicket haul was a masterclass in spin bowling. Photograph: BCCI

New Zealand's historic 3-0 series win over India was powered by outstanding individual performances.

Ajaz Patel's match-winning bowling figures of 11 wickets for 160 credited his rhythm and ability to read the pitch.

 

"Spin bowling is about rhythm. When you are in rhythm it is about making the most of it. I felt confident even in the morning session (on day two) but the wicket did not offer me much.”

"After lunch I got the confidence to toss it up and use my guile. He's (Pant) batted phenomenally throughout the series, I had to think out of the box and made sure to come up with a new plan and stay ahead of him," he said.

Will Young was named player-of-the-series for his 244 runs in the three matches.

Ajaz Patel

"One win was huge but to go again and again was huge. I tried to keep it simple, at times I need to trust my defence and at times I need to work out where I want to score," he said.

"Memories with the boys we have created with the boys. We go back and enjoy each other's company."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
I was not at my best: Rohit takes blame
I was not at my best: Rohit takes blame
PIX: India humiliated as NZ complete 3-0 whitewash
PIX: India humiliated as NZ complete 3-0 whitewash
India lose top spot in WTC table after Kiwi whitewash
India lose top spot in WTC table after Kiwi whitewash
Ajit Pawar will be kingmaker in Maha post polls: Malik
Ajit Pawar will be kingmaker in Maha post polls: Malik
Experts Slam India's 'Embarrassing' Performance
Experts Slam India's 'Embarrassing' Performance
Very ecstatic: NZ skipper's joy knows no bounds
Very ecstatic: NZ skipper's joy knows no bounds
NPCI nod to onboard users may help Paytm
NPCI nod to onboard users may help Paytm

New Zealand's tour of India 2024

New Zealand's Tour Of India, 2024

More like this
PIX: New Zealand humble India for historic sweep!
PIX: New Zealand humble India for historic sweep!
Rohit hints at missing first Test against Australia
Rohit hints at missing first Test against Australia

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances