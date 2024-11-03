Ajaz Patel's spell: Outwitting Pant and crushing India

IMAGE: Ajaz Patel's 11-wicket haul was a masterclass in spin bowling. Photograph: BCCI

New Zealand's historic 3-0 series win over India was powered by outstanding individual performances.

Ajaz Patel's match-winning bowling figures of 11 wickets for 160 credited his rhythm and ability to read the pitch.

"Spin bowling is about rhythm. When you are in rhythm it is about making the most of it. I felt confident even in the morning session (on day two) but the wicket did not offer me much.”

"After lunch I got the confidence to toss it up and use my guile. He's (Pant) batted phenomenally throughout the series, I had to think out of the box and made sure to come up with a new plan and stay ahead of him," he said.

Will Young was named player-of-the-series for his 244 runs in the three matches.

"One win was huge but to go again and again was huge. I tried to keep it simple, at times I need to trust my defence and at times I need to work out where I want to score," he said.

"Memories with the boys we have created with the boys. We go back and enjoy each other's company."