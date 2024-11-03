Rohit hints at missing first Test against Australia

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma says he could miss the first Test against Australia in Perth later this month. Photograph: BCCI

India captain Rohit Sharma on Sunday indicated that he is likely to miss first Test against Australia, starting in Perth from November 22.



'Not sure whether I will be going, fingers crossed,' Rohit said at the Wankhede Stadium after India suffered a 3-0 whitewash at the hands of New Zealand.



Rohit and wife Ritika Sajdeh are expecting their second children later this month due to which the India

skipper is likely to delay his departure to Australia.Harsha Bhogle confirmed the news on commentary during Day 2 of the Wankhede Test on Saturday.

"Plenty of word around Rohit Sharma going into the tour of Australia. He might miss the first Test, hearing that there might be a new addition in his family," Bhogle said on commentary for Jio Cinema.



In case Rohit misses the series opener, vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah will take over the captaincy, while Abhimanyu Easwaran could open the batting in Perth.