News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » Rohit hints at missing first Test against Australia

Rohit hints at missing first Test against Australia

By REDIFF CRICKET
November 03, 2024 14:28 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma says he could miss the first Test against Australia in Perth later this month. Photograph: BCCI

India captain Rohit Sharma on Sunday indicated that he is likely to miss first Test against Australia, starting in Perth from November 22.

'Not sure whether I will be going, fingers crossed,' Rohit said at the Wankhede Stadium after India suffered a 3-0 whitewash at the hands of New Zealand.

Rohit and wife Ritika Sajdeh are expecting their second children later this month due to which the India

skipper is likely to delay his departure to Australia.

Harsha Bhogle confirmed the news on commentary during Day 2 of the Wankhede Test on Saturday.

 

"Plenty of word around Rohit Sharma going into the tour of Australia. He might miss the first Test, hearing that there might be a new addition in his family," Bhogle said on commentary for Jio Cinema.

In case Rohit misses the series opener, vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah will take over the captaincy, while Abhimanyu Easwaran could open the batting in Perth.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
Pant's Controversial Dismissal Sparks Debate
Pant's Controversial Dismissal Sparks Debate
India lose top spot in WTC table after Kiwi whitewash
India lose top spot in WTC table after Kiwi whitewash
How India's Batters Crumbled at the Wankhede...
How India's Batters Crumbled at the Wankhede...
BJP will roll out UCC in J'khand, tribals excluded: Shah
BJP will roll out UCC in J'khand, tribals excluded: Shah
I was not at my best: Rohit takes blame
I was not at my best: Rohit takes blame
PIX: India humiliated as NZ complete 3-0 whitewash
PIX: India humiliated as NZ complete 3-0 whitewash
SC to hear ex-Army officer's plea to quash rape charges
SC to hear ex-Army officer's plea to quash rape charges

New Zealand's tour of India 2024

New Zealand's Tour Of India, 2024

More like this
I was not at my best: Rohit takes blame
I was not at my best: Rohit takes blame
PIX: India humiliated as NZ complete 3-0 whitewash
PIX: India humiliated as NZ complete 3-0 whitewash

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances