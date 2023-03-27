News
WPL: The Champions Celebrate!

By REDIFF CRICKET
March 27, 2023 07:47 IST
IMAGE: Mumbai Indians crowned inaugural WPL champions. Photograph: BCCI

The inaugural season of the Women's Premier League came to a thrilling end on Sunday. The name on the trophy -- all too familiar!

In front of a sea of blue at the Brabourne stadium, the Mumbai Indians lifted the trophy. The difference was, this time it was the women's team.

IMAGE: MI skipper Harmanpreet Kaur kisses the WPL trophy. Photograph: BCCI

In the IPL, MI is the most successful franchise, having won it a record five times. On Sunday, the women's team jumped onto the champions bandwagon as they etched their names in history, becoming the first team to lay their hands on the WPL trophy.

IMAGE: MI players celebrate with team owner Nita Mukesh Ambani. Photograph: BCCI

After putting up a dominant show throughout the season, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai side clinched a thrilling win over Delhi Capitals in the WPL final to be crowned champions.

With Rohit Sharma and his team cheering on Kaur's side, it was a festive affair at the Brabourne stadium.

IMAGE: MI enjoyed a strong run in the league stage of the inaugural WPL season. Photograph: BCCI

In a low-scoring final, the MI bowlers restricted the Capitals to 131/9. Hayley Matthews (3/5) and Issy Wong (3/42) led the attack with the ball at the Brabourne stadium.

IMAGE: MI players take a lap of honour around the Brabourne stadium. Photograph: BCCI

In reply, player-of-the-match Nat Sciver-Brunt played a patient unbeaten 60 to guide Mumbai to the first WPL title.

 

 

REDIFF CRICKET
