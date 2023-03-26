SRH Players Enjoy Pool Volleyball

IMAGE: Umran Malik with Abdul Samad. Photographs: Kind courtesy SRH/Twitter

SunRisers Hyderabad are hoping for a return to glory days.

With 12 players being released ahead of the auction, SRH splurged on Harry Brook for Rs 13.25 crore (Rs 132.5 million) and Mayank Agarwal for Rs 8.25 crore (Rs 82.5 million).

Indian pace sensation Umran Malik will be the star for SRH and will surely sting a few batters in the competition with his fast yorkers.

IMAGE : Will Mayank Agarwal captain SRH?

Post the nets session the SRH players were involved in a game of pool volleyball.

SRH took to Twitter, noting, 'Splashes + volleyball clashes = #Risers recovery', sharing a video in which the team can be seen enjoying their time away from the cricket field.

Mayank Agarwal, Umran Malik, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad and Mayank Dagar can be seen playing volleyball.

Last season's batting coach Brian Lara, who has taken over the reins of the team from Tom Moody, was spotted in the background.