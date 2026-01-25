WPL: RCB look to bounce back in clash with MI

Both teams will be hoping their key players step up as the league phase reaches a decisive stage.

IMAGE: Consistent RCB are on top of the standings. Photograph: BCCI

Table-toppers Royal Challengers Bengaluru will look to bounce back from their first setback of the season when they take on struggling Mumbai Indians in a Women's Premier League match in Vadodara on Monday.

RCB's unbeaten run came to an end on Saturday as they suffered their first loss of the campaign in the match against Delhi Capitals, a timely reminder that momentum can shift quickly in the business end of the league.

Despite the defeat, Bengaluru remain well-placed at the top of the standings, having shown consistency across departments through the tournament, and will be keen to quickly put the loss behind them as the playoffs draw closer.

Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, find themselves in urgent need of revival. The defending champions have lost three matches in a row, a slide that has stalled their campaign and put their playoff aspirations under pressure.

A win against the league leaders could not only arrest the slump but also provide a much-needed confidence boost for a side searching for rhythm.

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians need stronger contributions from their top order batters. Photograph: BCCI

MI's concern has largely been inconsistency, particularly in closing out key moments, while RCB will be eager to iron out the issues exposed in their previous outing.

With both teams carrying contrasting motivations -- one aiming to reassert dominance and the other fighting to stay alive -- the match promises to be a keenly-contested affair.

The Vadodara surface has offered assistance to bowlers in recent matches, making discipline and smart shot selection crucial. With the league entering a decisive phase, Monday's clash could have a significant bearing on the final standings.

For RCB, skipper Smriti Mandhana has led from the front with consistent runs at the top, while Nadine de Klerk has been the side's reliable all-round contributor.

RCB will expect more from their middle order, with Richa Ghosh and Radha Yadav needing to convert starts into match-defining knocks, especially after the batting stumbled in their previous outing.

Mumbai Indians have relied heavily on Nat Sciver-Brunt, who has been their standout performer with both bat and ball, while captain Harmanpreet Kaur has played a few impactful cameos. Amelia Kerr has also chipped in with timely wickets, keeping MI competitive despite the losses.

That said, MI will need stronger contributions from their top order which has been changing with matches. The bowling unit, particularly in the death overs, will also be under scrutiny after failing to defend or restrict totals during the three-match losing streak.



Both teams will be hoping their key players step up as the league phase reaches a decisive stage.

In the last outing against each other, RCB had pipped MI by three wickets in the season-opening game at DY Patil stadium in Navi Mumbai.

The Squads:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Smriti Mandhana (c), Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil, Georgia Voll, Nadine de Klerk, Radha Yadav, Lauren Bell, Linsey Smith, Prema Rawat, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Grace Harris, Gautami Naik, Prathyoosha Kumar, D. Hemalatha, Sayali Satghare.

Mumbai Indians: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Hayley Matthews, Amanjot Kaur, G. Kamalini, Amelia Kerr, Shabnim Ismail, Sanskriti Gupta, Sajana Sajeevan, Rahila Firdous, Nicola Carey, Poonam Khemnar, Triveni Vasistha, Nalla Reddy, Saika Ishaque, Milly Illingworth.

Match Starts at 7:30pm.