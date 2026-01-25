HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Gambhir visits Kamakhya Temple ahead of 3rd T20I

By REDIFF CRICKET
1 Minute Read
January 25, 2026 11:51 IST

Indian Men's Cricket Team Head Coach Gautam Gambhir visits the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati on Sunday

IMAGE: Indian Men's Cricket Team Head Coach Gautam Gambhir visits the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati on Sunday. Photograph: ANI/X

Indian Men's Cricket Team Head Coach Gautam Gambhir visited the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati on Sunday.

Gautam Gambhir offered prayers at the renowned Kamakhya Temple ahead of the third India vs New Zealand T20I at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

 

Gambhir, who has been on a temple run since becoming India's Head Coach in 2024, also visited Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple on January 16 ahead of the India vs New Zealand ODI series decider in Indore, which India lost to the visitors.

India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, is currently leading the series 2-0 and will look to clinch it on Sunday.

