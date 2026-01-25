HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Afridi, Gillespie question ICC over Bangladesh T20 WC call

Afridi, Gillespie question ICC over Bangladesh T20 WC call

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read
Share:

January 25, 2026 12:16 IST

Former Australia pacer Jason Gillespie and ex-Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi criticise the ICC for double standards after Bangladesh were replaced by Scotland in the T20 World Cup over security concerns.

Former Australia pacer and Jason Gillespie

IMAGE: Former Australia pacer and Jason Gillespie. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

Former Australian pacer Jason Gillespie and former Pakistan captan Shahid Afridi tore into the International Cricket Council over the apparent double standards by the world cricket body over Bangladesh's reluctance to travel to India for the T20 World Cup next month.

Bangladesh were replaced by Scotland in the 20-team showpiece on Saturday following their refusal to tour India over safety concerns in the wake of soured political relations between the Asian neighbours.

 

BCB media committee chairman Amjad Hossain, on Saturday said the Bangladesh Board tried its best but knew ICC "will not do it" or "do not want to" in terms of meeting his country's request and there was "nothing more" they could do.

Following this development, Gillespie raised a pertinent and valid question on X: 'Has there been an explanation from the ICC why Bangladesh could not play their games outside India? From memory, India refused to play Champions Trophy matches in Pakistan, and they were allowed to play those games outside of Pakistan. Can someone make this make sense?'

'The ICC should build bridges, not burn them'

Afridi also lashed out at the ICC, questioning the unequal treatment of member boards by the ICC.

'As a former international cricketer who has played in Bangladesh and in ICC events, I’m deeply disappointed by the ICC’s inconsistency. It accepted India’s security concerns for not touring Pakistan in 2025, yet appears unwilling to apply the same understanding to Bangladesh,' Afridi wrote on X.

'Consistency and fairness are the foundation of global cricket governance. Bangladesh’s players and millions of its fans deserve respect -- not mixed standards. The ICC should build bridges, not burn them,' he added.

India had cited “security threats” as a reason for not travelling to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy in 2025, after which the ICC offered Dubai as a neutral venue to host India’s matches.

 

REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

A sad moment in cricket: Players' body on Bangladesh exit
A sad moment in cricket: Players' body on Bangladesh exit
'You can't separate politics from sport'
'You can't separate politics from sport'
Gambhir visits Kamakhya Temple ahead of 3rd T20I
Gambhir visits Kamakhya Temple ahead of 3rd T20I
Ganguly's calm touch fuels Capitals' SA20 turnaround
Ganguly's calm touch fuels Capitals' SA20 turnaround
PIX: Mbappe takes Real Madrid to top; Bayern lose
PIX: Mbappe takes Real Madrid to top; Bayern lose

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The 9 Prettiest Railways Stations of India

webstory image 2

Vaala Che Birdhe: 30-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

7 Of The Most Expensive Perfumes In The World

VIDEOS

US Warns of Heavy Snow as Winter Storm Spreads2:28

US Warns of Heavy Snow as Winter Storm Spreads

Watch: Manali Transforms into a Breathtaking Snow Paradise3:03

Watch: Manali Transforms into a Breathtaking Snow Paradise

Fatima Sana Shaikh stuns in a white saree1:19

Fatima Sana Shaikh stuns in a white saree

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO