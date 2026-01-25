HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Aus Open PIX: Sabalenka sees off Mboko to reach quarters

Aus Open PIX: Sabalenka sees off Mboko to reach quarters

3 Minutes Read
Share:

January 25, 2026 08:50 IST

IMAGES from all the action on Day 8 of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park, in Melbourne on Sunday.

Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka reacts during her fourth round match against Canada's Victoria Mboko

IMAGE: Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka reacts during her fourth round match against Canada's Victoria Mboko. Photograph: Edgar Su/Reuters

Aryna Sabalenka played tiebreak tyrant again as she fended off Canadian young gun Victoria Mboko 6-1 7-6(1) to reach the Australian Open quarter-finals for a fourth time in succession.

Twice champion Sabalenka crushed Mboko in a 31-minute first set in the early match at Rod Laver Arena but gave up a 4-1 lead in the second as the 17th seed mounted an impressive comeback.

 

"What an incredible player for such a young age," the Belarusian said of Mboko, 19.

"It's incredible to see these kids coming up on tour.

"She pushed me really hard today. Super happy with the win ... and happy to be through."

Aryna Sabalenka in action during her fourth round match against Victoria Mboko

IMAGE: Aryna Sabalenka in action during her fourth round match against Victoria Mboko. Photograph: Tingshu Wang/Reuters

Having been unable to lay a glove on Sabalenka during a seven-game losing streak, Mboko turned the match with a furious attack on the world number one's serve.

Broken twice, Sabalenka had to scrap to take the second set into a tiebreak -- but from there she was indomitable.

She charged to a 6-0 lead and sealed the match when a scrambling Mboko sent a forehand sailing over the baseline.

Following her 7-6(4), 7-6(7) win over Anatasia Potapova in the previous match, Sabalenka has now racked up 22 tiebreak wins in succession, including 19 in a row last year.

Playing on centre court for the first time at a Grand Slam, Mboko bowed out of her Australian Open main draw debut with reputation enhanced.

Victoria Mboko in action during her fourth round match against Aryna Sabalenka

IMAGE: Victoria Mboko in action during her fourth round match against Aryna Sabalenka. Photograph: Edgar Su/Reuters

There was no signs Mboko was intimidated early as she attacked Sabalenka's serve with gusto, forcing her to save two break points in the opening game.

But that was as good as it got for the Canadian in the first set as Sabalenka broke her three times, smacked 15 winners and closed it out with a volley.

Sabalenka rolled on to a 2-0 lead in the second set in a seven-game winning streak before Mboko held serve.

The Canadian had the crowd in the palm of her hand as she rallied, later saving three match points returning serve at 5-4.

Sabalenka steadied, though, to fly through the tiebreak and set up a quarter-final against the winner of Iva Jovic and Yulia Putintseva.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'India Is Proud': Virat Kohli Pays Tribute to Saina Nehwal
'India Is Proud': Virat Kohli Pays Tribute to Saina Nehwal
Audi Unveil F1 Debut Livery, Target Title Push by 2030
Audi Unveil F1 Debut Livery, Target Title Push by 2030
Captain Surya Is Back And How!
Captain Surya Is Back And How!
Wawrinka bids tearful farewell to Melbourne crowd
Wawrinka bids tearful farewell to Melbourne crowd
400 Grand Slam wins! Unstoppable Djokovic makes history
400 Grand Slam wins! Unstoppable Djokovic makes history

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The 9 Prettiest Railways Stations of India

webstory image 2

Vaala Che Birdhe: 30-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

7 Of The Most Expensive Perfumes In The World

VIDEOS

Heavy Snow Blocks Highway, Strands Tourists in Manali2:09

Heavy Snow Blocks Highway, Strands Tourists in Manali

US Warns of Heavy Snow as Winter Storm Spreads2:28

US Warns of Heavy Snow as Winter Storm Spreads

Huge fire breaks out at guest house near Dal Lake in Srinagar1:37

Huge fire breaks out at guest house near Dal Lake in...

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO