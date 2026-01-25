Aus Open PIX: Sabalenka sees off Mboko to reach quarters

IMAGES from all the action on Day 8 of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park, in Melbourne on Sunday.

IMAGE: Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka reacts during her fourth round match against Canada's Victoria Mboko. Photograph: Edgar Su/Reuters

Aryna Sabalenka played tiebreak tyrant again as she fended off Canadian young gun Victoria Mboko 6-1 7-6(1) to reach the Australian Open quarter-finals for a fourth time in succession.

Twice champion Sabalenka crushed Mboko in a 31-minute first set in the early match at Rod Laver Arena but gave up a 4-1 lead in the second as the 17th seed mounted an impressive comeback.

"What an incredible player for such a young age," the Belarusian said of Mboko, 19.

"It's incredible to see these kids coming up on tour.

"She pushed me really hard today. Super happy with the win ... and happy to be through."

IMAGE: Aryna Sabalenka in action during her fourth round match against Victoria Mboko. Photograph: Tingshu Wang/Reuters

Having been unable to lay a glove on Sabalenka during a seven-game losing streak, Mboko turned the match with a furious attack on the world number one's serve.

Broken twice, Sabalenka had to scrap to take the second set into a tiebreak -- but from there she was indomitable.

She charged to a 6-0 lead and sealed the match when a scrambling Mboko sent a forehand sailing over the baseline.

Following her 7-6(4), 7-6(7) win over Anatasia Potapova in the previous match, Sabalenka has now racked up 22 tiebreak wins in succession, including 19 in a row last year.

Playing on centre court for the first time at a Grand Slam, Mboko bowed out of her Australian Open main draw debut with reputation enhanced.

IMAGE: Victoria Mboko in action during her fourth round match against Aryna Sabalenka. Photograph: Edgar Su/Reuters

There was no signs Mboko was intimidated early as she attacked Sabalenka's serve with gusto, forcing her to save two break points in the opening game.

But that was as good as it got for the Canadian in the first set as Sabalenka broke her three times, smacked 15 winners and closed it out with a volley.

Sabalenka rolled on to a 2-0 lead in the second set in a seven-game winning streak before Mboko held serve.

The Canadian had the crowd in the palm of her hand as she rallied, later saving three match points returning serve at 5-4.

Sabalenka steadied, though, to fly through the tiebreak and set up a quarter-final against the winner of Iva Jovic and Yulia Putintseva.