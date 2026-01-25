EPL PIX: Bournemouth bury Liverpool; Spurs draw at Burnley

Images from the EPL matches played on Saturday.

Liverpool crisis deepens after loss at Bournemouth

IMAGE: AFC Bournemouth's Amine Adli scores their third goal against Liverpool in their Premier League match at Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, Britain. Photograph: Toby Melville/Reuters

Bournemouth midfielder Amine Adli struck deep in second-half stoppage time to condemn Liverpool to a 2-3 loss, their seventh Premier League defeat of the season on Saturday, leaving the reigning champions still searching for their first league win of 2026.

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk said he thought he had been fouled in the build-up to Bournemouth's winner, which came after a chaotic scramble following a long throw, but in the end his side capitulated again despite dominating for much of the second half.

"Losing never feels good, especially as a Liverpool player, and in the season we're trying to find consistency," the Dutch defender told Sky Sports.

Goals from Evanilson and Alejandro Jimenez had Bournemouth 2-0 up by the 33rd minute, but Van Dijk pulled one back before the break and Dominik Szoboszlai levelled with a brilliant free kick in the 80th minute.

The Reds looked set for a fifth draw in a row in the league but Adli struck in the 95th minute to shatter their visitors and send them back to Merseyside empty-handed.

IMAGE: AFC Bournemouth's Evanilson attempts to shoot at goal. Photograph: Toby Melville/Reuters

A 3-0 win over Marseille in the Champions League in midweek suggested that Arne Slot's side might be rediscovering their form but Saturday's late winner prompted questions about Liverpool's morale and ability to close out games.

"I don't think there's any question about that togetherness but the consistency that we're looking for, that's something still needs to be found and that's the reality," Van Dijk said.

"I think there was a lot of praise of our performances and a lot of individual praise and we know how it works, and three days later, you lose a game like we did today and then the other side of the world comes out, so that's something we have to deal with.

"But you know, we want to perform, we want to win games, and unfortunately today it didn't happen."

The defeat leaves Liverpool languishing in fourth place on 36 points, 14 behind leaders Arsenal, who face Manchester United on Sunday, while Bournemouth move up to 13th on 30 points.

Spurs manager Frank faces more fan anger after draw at Burnley

IMAGE: Tottenham Hotspur's Micky van de Ven celebrates scoring their first goal against Burnley, at Turf Moor, Burnley, Britain. Photograph: Peter Powell /Reuters

Embattled Tottenham Hotspur manager Thomas Frank endured abuse from his own fans for the second week running after his struggling side scrambled a late 2-2 draw at Burnley on Saturday.

The London club were heading for a third successive Premier League defeat when Cristian Romero's 89th-minute header at least spared them from ignominy against 19th-placed Burnley.

It did not spare Frank though as visiting fans again turned on the Dane as they did at home against West Ham United last weekend, chanting 'sacked in the morning' as he made his way off the Turf Moor pitch.

Tottenham's 2-0 win over Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Tuesday had lifted the gloom a little, but failing to beat a Burnley side who have not won a league game since October means Frank's prospects remain bleak.

Asked about the reaction of the fans, Frank said: "I think the message to the fans, as I've said the whole time, is that we're working very hard to make sure everything is going in the right direction and we'll keep doing that."

IMAGE: Tottenham Hotspur manager Thomas Frank during their match against Burnley. Photograph: Peter Powell /Reuters

Tottenham led through Micky van de Ven's goal but Burnley hit back to level before the break through Axel Tuanzebe and then went ahead in the 76th minute when substitute Lyle Foster found the net after a goalmouth scramble.

Xavi Simons hit the woodwork for Tottenham as they mounted a late siege before Romero thumped in a header.

"I think we took some of the confidence from the game against Dortmund into the game," Frank said. "I think first half we were good. I think actually we were very good, dominating the game, on top, creating a lot of chances, opportunities, could have gone 2-0, more or less if not out of sight, then definitely in a very good way to try to win a football match.

"Then unfortunately it lacked with two moments where we didn't defend it well enough. We did more than enough to get the equaliser and over the game more than enough to win it. But unfortunately not."

Tottenham now have only two wins in their past 14 Premier League games.