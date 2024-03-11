WPL stunner! RCB players in tears after agonising1-run loss

IMAGE: DC's Jemimah Rodrigues consoles RCB's Richa Ghosh. Photograph: Kind Courtesy RCB/X

The Women's Premier League witnessed a heart-wrenching finish on Sunday as Royal Challengers Bangalore fell short by one agonising run against Delhi Capitals.

It was a nail-biting contest that went down to the wire, leaving both teams and fans on the edge of their seats.

Richa Ghosh emerged as a lone warrior for RCB, smashing a blazing 51 off just 29 balls. Her knock, studded with four boundaries and three sixes, nearly snatched victory from the jaws of defeat. However, needing just two runs off the last ball, fate intervened. A sharp throw from Shafali Verma at the bowler's end sent Richa packing, leaving the RCB contingent devastated.

Richa and teammate Shreyanka Patil were left in tears. DC players, including Jemimah Rodrigues and Alice Capsey, displayed true sportsmanship by offering words of comfort to the heartbroken duo.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Delhi Capitals/X

RCB shared an image on their official X handle featuring Jemimah consoling Richa, captioned, 'In the end, it's just a game,' accompanied by a heart and band-aid emoji.

Delhi Capitals swiftly followed suit, posting a picture of their players comforting RCB's players, with the caption 'Tumne aaj Dil-li jeet liya. Tough luck, @13richaghosh & @shreyanka_patil.'

Despite the loss, RCB skipper Smriti Mandhana acknowledged the valiant efforts of Richa and Shreyanka.

“A tough loss to take. The way we were batting, the way Richa was going, it was a brilliant innings. Shreyanka's last over was brilliant as well. It was amazing to watch,” Mandhana said.

“The way Richa batted, held her nerve, the game could have gone anywhere off the last ball,” she added.