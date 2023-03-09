WPL PIX: Dominant Mumbai Indians rout Delhi Capitals

Images from the Women's Premier League 2023 match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals at the D Y Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Thursday.

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians' Saika Ishaque celebrates after dismissing Meg Lanning of Delhi Capitals during the WPL 2023 match at the D Y Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Thursday. Photograph: BCCI

Uncapped Saika Ishaque's stellar showing with the ball and Hayley Matthews' superb all-round showing helped Mumbai Indians rout Delhi Capitals by eight wickets in the WPL 2023 match in Navi Mumbai on Thursday.

Ishaque (3/13), Isabelle Wong (3/10) and Hayley Matthews (3/19) sent Delhi crashing for a lowly 105 in 18 overs. In reply, Mumbai chased down the total easily with five overs to spare.

Opener Yastika Bhatia top-scored for Mumbai with 41 from 32 balls, putting on 65 runs for the opening wicket with Matthews, who made 32 from 31 balls. Nat Sciver-Brunt (23 from 19 balls) and Harmanpreet Kaur (11 from 8 balls) took Mumbai across the line in the 15th over.

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians' Isabelle Wong celebrates after dismissing Marizanne Kapp. Photograph: BCCI

Delhi Capitals, who had amassed totals in excess of 200 in both their matches, suffered a collective failure with the bat in a high pressure contest between the top two teams in the league.



Despite captain Meg Lanning's fighting 43, Delhi were unable to stage a recovery with the bat.



Ishaque was once again the star for Mumbai as the left-arm spinner accounted for Lanning, Shafali Verma (2) and Jemimah Rodrigues (25) to take her wicket tally to nine in three matches, the most in the tournament.



The only bright spot for Delhi was the 50-run stand for the fourth wicket between Lanning and Rodrigues, but once their resistance was broken, the Capitals slipped further as they lost four wickets for three runs in the space of nine balls.



After being reduced to 32/3 in seven overs, Lanning and Rodrigues tried to revive the Delhi innings.

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians wicketkeeper Yastika Bhatia appeals successfully for the wicket of Tara Norris off the bowling of Hayley Matthews. Photograph: BCCI

It all went downhill for Delhi once their partnership was ended by Ishaque, who cleaned up Rodrigues in the 13th over.



The left-arm spinner then dealt a body blow to Delhi three balls later by removing Lanning



Gayley Matthews also got into the act to dismiss the dangerous Jess Jonassen (2) and Minnu Mani (0) in the 14th over and trapped Tara Norris for the final wicket of the innings.



In the powerplay, Mumbai Indians kept a lid on the Delhi batters with Ishaque providing the first breakthrough, cleaning up Shafali in the second over.



To their credit, Mumbai bowled tight lines to not allow Delhi batters to get away, with the batting side managing just six fours in the first 10 overs, and an overall nine fours and a six in their entire innings.