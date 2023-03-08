WPL PIX: Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

IMAGE: Sophia Dunkley celebrates her half-century. Photograph: Photograph: Deepak Malik/SPORTZPICS

In the sixth match of the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League, Royal Challengers Bangalore took on Gujarat Giants in a bottom-of-the-table clash.

Giants and Challengers both entered the match on the back of two straight losses. After electing to bat, Giants posted a strong total of 201/7 against RCB.

Looking to register their first win of the season, Gujarat Giants stand-in skipper Sneh Rana won the toss and elected to bat first against the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

IMAGE: RCB’s Preeti Bose is seen helping Harleen Deol during their WPL match. Photograph: Photograph: Deepak Malik/SPORTZPICS

While the Giants entered their third match with the same playing XI as against UP Warriorz, the Challengers brought in Poonam Khemnar in place of Disha Kasat.

After opting to bat, though Gujarat lost opener Sabbhineni Meghana (8) early, Sophie Dunkley left the Challengers’ bowlers frustrated.

The Gujarat opener, striking at a blistering rate of 232.14, set the Giants up for a solid score. Dunkley’s scintillating 28-ball 65, was peppered with eleven boundaries and three sixes.

IMAGE: Heather Knight accounted for two crucial wickets. Photograph: Photograph: Deepak Malik/SPORTZPICS

Dunkley’s knock set the stadium alight as Giants looked set for a 200+ score. But Shreyanka Patil came to RCB’s rescue. Patil struck in the eighth over as the opener’s blistering knock came to an end. Heather Knight made no mistake to take the crucial catch as Knight put the brakes on the Gujarat innings.

Though Harleen Deol kept the scoreboard ticking, the Giants lost regular wickets. Knight and Patil troubled the Giants batters as they struggled to build partnerships.

IMAGE: Harleen Deol celebrates her half-century at the Brabourne Stadium. Photograph: Photograph: Deepak Malik/SPORTZPICS

While Knight took wickets, Deol continued scoring at the other end. Deol brought up her half-century as she tried to rebuild the Gujarat innings.

Deol finished the job that Dunkley started with a 45-ball 67. Deol's innings took the Giants to a 200+ score at the Brabourne Stadium.

Though the Challengers have a strong line-up, the chase will be an uphill task.