PIX! UP Warriorz celebrate International Women's Day

IMAGE: The UP Warriorz celebrated Women’s Day. Photograph: Photograph: UP Warriorz

The UP Warriorz celebrated International Women’s Day on the 8th of March 2023 at the Melorra Jewellery Store in Palladium Mall in Lower Parel.

Four-star players from the UP Warriorz squad visited the Jewellery Store to give each other Bijouterie to signify the strength within the team by showcasing appreciation and support to and of each other as women.

Bubbly English spinner Sophie Eccelestone, resilient English pacer Lauren Bell, versatile Indian batter Shivali Shinde and vibrant Indian bowler Anjali Sarvani visited the Melorra store.

IMAGE: The players visited a jewellery store. Photograph: Photograph: UP Warriorz

The Melorra Jewellery ethos - Designed to Match Your Lifestyle revolves around how their Jewellery is inspired by global runway trends that can be worn every day by Women from all walks of life.

They picked out Jewellery for each other that they felt best signified the other on and off the pitch, while recognising how Women across the world are pillars of undying support for each other and how they need to be appreciated for all their efforts to uplift females globally.

IMAGE: The UP players picked gifts for each other during their visit to the store. Photograph: Photograph: UP Warriorz

Meanwhile, coming to their WPL campaign, the UP Warriorz have gotten their season off to a mixed start.

After registering a thrilling last-over win over Gujarat Giants in their opener, the Warriorz fell to a 40-run loss to the Delhi Capitals.

IMAGE: The UP franchise have won one and lost one WPL match. Photograph: Photograph: UP Warriorz

In their third match of the inaugural WPL season, UP will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore on Friday at the Brabourne Stadium.

While UP have won one and lost one, the Challengers have lost both matches so far.

IMAGE: The UP Warriorz will next take on RCB. Photograph: Photograph: UP Warriorz

Currently the UP Warriorz are placed third on the Women's Premier League points table. The UP franchise have two points from two matches so far.

The Warriorz' net runrate took a hit after their big loss to the Capitals.