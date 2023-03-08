News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » How Kohli, Rohit, SKY, Gill Celebrated Holi

How Kohli, Rohit, SKY, Gill Celebrated Holi

By REDIFF CRICKET
March 08, 2023 08:03 IST
Team India

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shubman Gill/Instagram

Team India players were in work mode on Tuesday, but soon after the practice session the team members were drenched in colours.

 

Virat Kohli

After the final training session, Skipper Rohit Sharma and Co celebrated Holi with pomp at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad ahead of the final Test against Australia.

Almost the entire Indian team was seen drenched in colours as they enjoyed the auspicious occasion to the fullest.

Team India

Photograph: Kind courtesy BCCI/Twitter

Grooving to the iconic song Rang Barse from Yash Chopra's film Silsila -- which released years before any member of Team India was born -- Virat Kohli, Rohit and Shubman Gill were seen drenched in colours inside the team bus.

Kohli could be heard chanting, 'Baby, calm down, calm down.'

Team India

'Happy Holi from @indiancricketteam,' Gill captioned his post on Instagram.

Rohit Sharma

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rohit Sharma/Instagram

Rohit shared photos of the Holi celebration from the team bus. The skipper posted selfies of Suryakumar Yadav, Cheteshwar Pujara, Axar Patel and Mohammed Siraj drenched in colours.

Suryakumar Yadav

Photograph: Kind courtesy Suryakumar Yadav/Instagram

Taking to Instagram, SKY shared pictures painted in colours along with Rohit, Ishan Kishan and Kuldeep Yadav.

'Wish you a very happy Holi,' Surya captioned the post.

'Have a day filled with love, laughter and lots of colours. Keep the Holi spirits high, but stay safe guys.'

REDIFF CRICKET
