WPL PIX: Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz

IMAGE: DC skipper Meg Lanning celebrates her half-century. Photograph: Photograph: Deepa Malik/SPORTZPICS

In match no. 5 of the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League, Delhi Capitals faced off against UP Warriorz at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday.

Both sides entered the contest on the back of contrasting wins. While Capitals entered the game after defeating Royal Challengers Bangalore by 60 runs in their opener, Warriorz registered a contrasting win, as they downed Gujarat Giants in a last-over thriller.

In the WPL encounter on Tuesday, UP won the toss and opted to field first.

After being sent into bat, Delhi skipper Meg Lannings led from the front with a stroke-filled 42-ball 70.

IMAGE: The covers came on at the DY Patil Stadium. Photograph: Photograph: Deepa Malik/SPORTZPICS

Just after the skipper brought up her half-century, the match was interrupted by rain as the covers came on in Mumbai.

Resuming after the rain-delay, Rajeshwari Gayakwad handed UP the crucial wicket of the Capitals skipper. Lanning kept Delhi on course for a big total, striking the ball around the park.

IMAGE: Rajeshwari Gayakwad pocketed the prized scalp of Meg Lanning. Photograph: Photograph: Ron Gaunt / SPORTZPICS for WPL

Lanning’s knock was studded with ten boundaries and three maximums.

Following Lanning’s wicket, DC lost a flurry of wickets.

But a quickfire knock Jess Jonassen saw Capitals cross the 200+ mark. Jonassen hammered a 20-ball 42 as Capitals posted a strong 211/4 against UP.

IMAGE: Jess Jonassen added crucial runs to power Capitals to a strong total. Photograph: Photograph: Deepa Malik/SPORTZPICS

Jonassen and Jemimah Rodrigues’ fifth wicket stand saw the pair add 67 off just 34 to guide Delhi Capitals to their second 200+ score in only their second WPL game.