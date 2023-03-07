News
It'll be tough against the Delhi Capitals, but we're prepared: Harris

It'll be tough against the Delhi Capitals, but we're prepared: Harris

Source: PTI
March 07, 2023 16:25 IST
IMAGE: Grace Harris played a match-winning knock for UP Warriorz in their opening WPL match. Photograph: Photograph: Pankaj Nangia/Getty Images

Grace Harris has already set the tempo with a scintillating 59 off 26 balls in UP Warriorz' win against Gujarat Giants and she wants to put her best foot forward in the upcoming encounter against a formidable Delhi Capitals on Wednesday.

"The UP Warriorz have started brilliantly and our team morale is high currently. We want to keep this going and when we face the Delhi Capitals team, we want to put our best foot forward," Harris was quoted as saying in a media release issued by the franchise.

 

Execution of plans will be key, according to Harris, whose big-hitting has already struck a chord with Indian fans.

"It will be a tough match no doubt, as all the teams in the competition are formidable, but having said that we are prepared for all types of situations and as a team are confident in our abilities to execute our plans properly," Harris said.

Reflecting on the fantastic start to the tournament, she said, "Our first evening out under the lights was a fantastic one. It was quite a thrilling time."

"The UP Warriorz were in a spot of bother for a bit, but that we were able to pull through from there was a great thing for our team. We were extremely pumped up by the end of the night."

Harris put on an incredible partnership of 70 from just 26 deliveries with England's Sophie Ecclestone, to close out the game in the last over the game.

UP needed 44 off last 15 balls but Harris said that at no point did she entertain thoughts of a defeat.

"At no point did we think that the chase was too far out and we were always sure about going for the win, no matter the situation. It's something that had been discussed in the team meetings as well."

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
